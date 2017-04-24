Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017 | Updated at 8:37 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Kate Middleton, Prince Williams, Prince Harry Share Personal Mental Health Issues

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 08:18 AM EDT
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend BAFTA Brits To Watch Event

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Attend BAFTA Brits To Watch Event(Photo : Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The royals are making all the efforts to spread awareness about mental health and how to deal with issues like stress, depression, and anxiety. Setting a good example, the Duchess of Cambridge, talked openly with husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry about mental health and wellbeing.

According to CNN, A video was filmed at Kensington Palace recently that featured Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry sitting down for a serious conversation. Under their Heads Together campaign they talked about why opening up about mental health is important.

Heads Together campaign was launched in 2016 and focuses on ending the taboo or stigma that surround mental health. In the video, Kate Middleton talked about the struggles she has faced as a mother.

"Having a child, particularly your first child is such a life-changing moment," CNN quoted Kate Middleton. "Nothing can really prepare you for that."

Prince William also shared the stress and emotional toll he had to go through while working with. She admitted that sharing and talking about your problems can lessen them.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry opened up candidly about losing his mother Diana. He admitted the chaos that ensued after Diana's death was overwhelming and he had made it worse by bottling up his feelings and not talking about it.

Prince Harry stated that losing his mother at the age of just 12 was too much. He continued that shutting down all of his emotions for the last 20 years has negatively affected both his private and professional life.

Prince Harry used to believe that there is no point of talking about the past since that is not going to bring Diana back and only make him sad. However, over the years he has understood that this attitude is extremely harmful and it is okay to ask for help and support when in need.

 

SEE ALSO

Tyga Spotted With A Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Following Messy Split Up

Kris Jenner Is Done With Caitlyn Jenner And The Made Up Stories Of Memoir 'The Secrets Of My Life'

Zac Efron Is Ready To Settle Down Soon; Actor Looking For A Serious Relationship

Taylor Swift Writes Emotional Message For Ed Sheeran; ‘Shape Of You’ Singer Debuts On Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Will Smith Might Bag The Role Of Genie In The Upcoming Animated Flick ‘Aladdin’

TagsKate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Heads Together, princess diana

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

The 100 news The 100 update

Steve Kerr Postgame News Conference | Warriors vs Blazers R1G2 | April 16, 2017

GSW's Coach Steve Kerr & his Unknown Illness Reportedly the Complication of his Back Surgery; Kevin Durant's status for Game 4 Still Unclear

Kerr has been reportedly ill for all the current series and recently, his "illness" becomes unbearable and he was in excruciating pain and could barely walk. Even Warriors' players didn't know what is happening to their coach. "Our coach is going a through a lot through physically," Stephen Curry stated.
Boston Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Plays Through Tears After Sister's Death

Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago
Klay Thompson's Game 2 Needs To Be Great

NBA News: Warriors' Thompson Expected To Step Up With Durant Absent In Game 2
Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics