Kate Middleton, Prince Williams, Prince Harry Share Personal Mental Health Issues

The royals are making all the efforts to spread awareness about mental health and how to deal with issues like stress, depression, and anxiety. Setting a good example, the Duchess of Cambridge, talked openly with husband Prince William and his brother Prince Harry about mental health and wellbeing.

According to CNN, A video was filmed at Kensington Palace recently that featured Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry sitting down for a serious conversation. Under their Heads Together campaign they talked about why opening up about mental health is important.

Heads Together campaign was launched in 2016 and focuses on ending the taboo or stigma that surround mental health. In the video, Kate Middleton talked about the struggles she has faced as a mother.

"Having a child, particularly your first child is such a life-changing moment," CNN quoted Kate Middleton. "Nothing can really prepare you for that."

Prince William also shared the stress and emotional toll he had to go through while working with. She admitted that sharing and talking about your problems can lessen them.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry opened up candidly about losing his mother Diana. He admitted the chaos that ensued after Diana's death was overwhelming and he had made it worse by bottling up his feelings and not talking about it.

Prince Harry stated that losing his mother at the age of just 12 was too much. He continued that shutting down all of his emotions for the last 20 years has negatively affected both his private and professional life.

Prince Harry used to believe that there is no point of talking about the past since that is not going to bring Diana back and only make him sad. However, over the years he has understood that this attitude is extremely harmful and it is okay to ask for help and support when in need.