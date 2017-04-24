Harry Styles Hints At Playing Han Solo And Mick Jagger In 'The Graham Norton Show'

Fans are excited to learn that Harry Styles might play the role of a young Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic. The young singer certainly gets his fair share of Jagger similarity due to his deep voice, the bedroom hair, innocent smile, and the cool attitude.

Harry Styles also teased that he may or may not have auditioned for the new Star Wars movie. The singer has been speculated to have shortlisted for the role of Han Solo.

According to Mail Online, Harry Styles has recently hinted that he will play the Rolling Stones lead singer in a movie soon and also Han Solo. The One Direction singer teased the information during his appearance on "The Graham Norton Show".

During the interview, Harry Styles engaged in a game of rapid fire questions with Graham Norton. The rules of the game asked the 1D singer to confirm or deny certain rumors about him by facial expression only.

During the questions of whether he auditioned for the role of Han Solo, Harry Styles simply smiled. He did not, however, verbally confirmed or denied the information.

Similarly, he neither confirmed nor denied playing the iconic Rolling Stones frontman but just laughed at the news. Interestingly, Harry Styles recently took on "Saturday Night Live" and played Mick Jagger in a "Family Feud" sketch.

The Mick Jagger movie, directed by Andy Goddard, is rumored to be adapted from the book "Exile on Main Street: A Season in Hell with the Rolling Stones". It is written by Robert Greenfield.

As previously reported by Latin Post, the singer recently opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift. He stated that at the age of 18, seeing his dating life going public really affected him.

However, Harry Styles added that if he meets the "Bad Blood" singer today he would say that certain things simply don't work out. He stated that although there can be a lot of right things between them but it still is wrong.