Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, April 24, 2017 | Updated at 3:41 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Jurassic World 2' News And Update: Leaked Clip Features Iconic Thunderstorm Sequence

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 24, 2017 10:19 AM EDT
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World' - Red Carpet

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World' - Red Carpet(Photo : Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fans are excited about the fifth installment in the "Jurassic Park" film series. "Jurassic World 2" is currently underway filming in the UK.

According to Mail Online, the tentative title of the dinosaur flick is "Jurassic World 2." The cast and crew have been very tight-lipped about the project except for the occasional leaked photos online. 

A new footage of "Jurassic World 2" has emerged recently involving a helicopter above the treetops. The short clip features lightening storm scene and heavy rain pouring down on the helicopter.

"Jurassic World 2" footage also features a man wearing a yellow rain mac, similar to the one shown in 1993 "Jurassic Park."  He is on a ladder rope that is hanging down from the chopper, while the pilot is trying to steady it amid the storm.

The filming of "Jurassic World 2" is currently taking place at the 119 acres Hartland Park in the Hampshire countryside. The filming set has also raised many speculations about the plot and events of the movie.

The leaked clip of "Jurassic World 2" is also similar to events happened in "Jurassic Park" 1, 2 and 3. In the first movie, the torrential rain was a significant element. The second movie featured a T-Rex scene in a thunderstorm.

The "Jurassic Park III" had a big sequence with a boat, a Spinosaurus, and rain. Thunderstorm has been something that "Jurassic World" missed; however, looks like the upcoming movie will feature a sequence like that.

 "Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World 2" actor Chris Pratt has previously teased that the upcoming movie plot is something fans wouldn't have imagined. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he stated that the movie will feature deep emotions and suspense.

think it's going to be a scarier version," EW quoted Chris Pratt about "Jurassic World 2". "A little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."

 "Jurassic World 2" will come out on 22 June 2018. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong and Toby Jones among others.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Tyga Spotted With A Kylie Jenner Look-Alike Following Messy Split Up

Kris Jenner Is Done With Caitlyn Jenner And The Made Up Stories Of Memoir 'The Secrets Of My Life'

Zac Efron Is Ready To Settle Down Soon; Actor Looking For A Serious Relationship

Taylor Swift Writes Emotional Message For Ed Sheeran; ‘Shape Of You’ Singer Debuts On Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Will Smith Might Bag The Role Of Genie In The Upcoming Animated Flick ‘Aladdin’

TagsChris Pratt, Jurassic World, Jurassic World 2 news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Salma Hayek news How to Be a Latin Lover

Disney Afternoon Collection

Capcom Disney Afternoon Collection on PC is a Nostalgic Blast from the Past

There are six games in the Disney Afternoon Collection plus bonus content.
Brainiac in 'Injustice 2'

NetherRealm Studios Introduces Brainiac in 'Injustice 2' - Watch Trailer Here!
'Total War: Warhammer II'

'Total War: Warhammer II' Coming This Year; 'Total War: Warhammer' Available For Mac
'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy'

Naturo Ultimate Ninja Storm Collection Coming PC, PS4 & Xbox One This Year
The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Show

Ashton Kutcher Rises Stronger from Demi Moore Divorce & Cheating Scandal
Beyonce Hosts A Screening Of 'Live At Roseland: The Elements Of 4'

Beyonce Celebrates Easter Sunday With Mom Tina Lawson and Kelly Rowland; Queen B Flaunts Twins Baby Bump
EW Hosts An Evening With BBC America

'Doctor Who' Introduces Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts - Doctor's First Gay Companion

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Logitech G413 Keyboard Review: A Keyboard With Romer-G Mechanical Switches With The Price of $90

Niantic Labs Makes Finding Pokemon Easier in 'Pokemon GO'; More PokeStops, Shinies Coming

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

The 100 4x09 Promo "DNR" (HD) Season 4 Episode 9 Promo
Entertainment

'The 100' Season 4 Spoilers: Eliza Taylor on Series' Final Episode, another End of the World; Fans Will Witness Dependent Clarke into People Surrounds Her

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

MoMA's The Contenders Screening of DEADPOOL With Ryan Reynolds
Culture

'Deadpool 2' Release Date June 1, 2018; Josh Brolin Cast as Cable to Ryan Reynold's Deadpool
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics