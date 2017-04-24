'Jurassic World 2' News And Update: Leaked Clip Features Iconic Thunderstorm Sequence

Fans are excited about the fifth installment in the "Jurassic Park" film series. "Jurassic World 2" is currently underway filming in the UK.

According to Mail Online, the tentative title of the dinosaur flick is "Jurassic World 2." The cast and crew have been very tight-lipped about the project except for the occasional leaked photos online.

A new footage of "Jurassic World 2" has emerged recently involving a helicopter above the treetops. The short clip features lightening storm scene and heavy rain pouring down on the helicopter.



"Jurassic World 2" footage also features a man wearing a yellow rain mac, similar to the one shown in 1993 "Jurassic Park." He is on a ladder rope that is hanging down from the chopper, while the pilot is trying to steady it amid the storm.



The filming of "Jurassic World 2" is currently taking place at the 119 acres Hartland Park in the Hampshire countryside. The filming set has also raised many speculations about the plot and events of the movie.



The leaked clip of "Jurassic World 2" is also similar to events happened in "Jurassic Park" 1, 2 and 3. In the first movie, the torrential rain was a significant element. The second movie featured a T-Rex scene in a thunderstorm.

The "Jurassic Park III" had a big sequence with a boat, a Spinosaurus, and rain. Thunderstorm has been something that "Jurassic World" missed; however, looks like the upcoming movie will feature a sequence like that.

"Jurassic World" and "Jurassic World 2" actor Chris Pratt has previously teased that the upcoming movie plot is something fans wouldn't have imagined. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he stated that the movie will feature deep emotions and suspense.



think it's going to be a scarier version," EW quoted Chris Pratt about "Jurassic World 2". "A little bit darker and will continue to expand and carry the story forward in a way that is really unexpected and you wouldn't have imagined."



"Jurassic World 2" will come out on 22 June 2018. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B. D. Wong and Toby Jones among others.