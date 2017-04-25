Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Jennifer Garner Wants To Date Again Soon Similar To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

By Staff Writer
First Posted: Apr 25, 2017 09:51 AM EDT
Just like her ex-husband, Jennifer Garner has reportedly decided to move on after her divorce from Ben Affleck comes through. The actress looked absolutely stunning as she was spotted spending some quality with her kids recently.

According to Mail Online, Jennifer Garner donned a workout gear that featured black leggings and vest top. She teamed up with bright blue trainers, a hat and designer shades.

Jennifer Garner has jointly filed for divorce with Ben Affleck this month. The ex- couple has been living separately for more than a year.

According to People, a source has reported that Jennifer Garner want to start dating again once the divorce procedure is over. Another source has claimed that the "Batman" actor has not ruled out dating in the future as well.

Ben Affleck recently made his first public appreance since their divorce was declared. The 44-year-old attended the AutFest International Film Festival where he was honored for his movie "The Accountant".

Ben Affleck talked about his three kids and his opinions about them entering the film industry. The actor stated that he doesn't feel comfortable about his children working in the movie from a young age.

"I love being an actor, I got into it as a child and I wouldn't change that," People quoted Ben Affleck. "But I also wouldn't want to take my kids and push them out there before they were 18."

Reportedly, the actor is already meeting new people but as of now it is not serious. Ben Affleck is keeping it casual post his rehab stint.

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have decided for a joint custody. They kept their split cordial keeping in mind the children.

The pair decided to go separate ways in 2015. Jennifer Garner shares kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five with Ben Affleck.

 

