Kim Kardashian Breaks Down On The Ellen DeGeneres Show While Talking About Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared her Paris ordeal for the first time in a TV interview. The reality star became emotional as she related the incident.



As per E! News , Kim Kardashian told Ellen how she was bound and then robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. The host sympathizes with her and stated that it is hard to imagine someone going through such a horrific incident.



"I know this sound crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me," Mail Online quoted an emotional Kim Kardashian. "I don't want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me."

Kim Kardashian added, as she wiped away her tears, that she has become such a different person now. She continued that maybe her being flashy and showing off her materialistic assets on social media led to the robbers targeting her.

The "Keeping up with the Kardashians" continued that there is nothing wrong with possessing luxuries and she is happy for all the people in her life that successful. However, Kim Kardashian believes her two kids are getting the best version of her as their mom because now she doesn't really care about all the luxuries.



Kim Kardashian pointed out that she no longer shows off the way that I used to after the Paris robbery happened. She clarified that it's her personal opinions and she has no qualms with anyone who does that.



As per Mail Online, to lighten up the grim environment that followed after she described her ordeal, Kim Kardashian also shared her funny moments with the kids. She mentioned that sometimes her daughter North gets jealous of younger brother Saint.



Kim Kardashian stated that she would often put a little milk box with a straw in her bra. This was needed for North West because she would get jealous of Saint West breastfeeding. The reality TV star's new technique enabled both kids to drink from their mother.