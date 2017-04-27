Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Meghan Markle Has Encouraged Prince Harry To Talk Publicly About The Death Of Diana, Says Source

Apr 27, 2017
12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals

12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards - Arrivals(Photo : Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

Prince Harry recently opened up publicly about the death of his mother Diana and how he dealt with the emotional trauma. Many praised the courage and honesty behind the prince's confession, however, insiders believe that girlfriend Meghan Markle is the reason behind this opening up.

According to Mail Online, sources have stated that the presence of Meghan Markle in Prince Harry's life has been extremely positive. 

Apparently, it was the "Suits" actress who has encouraged him to share his sadness and grief about the incident rather than bottling it up inside.

As per a source, Prince Harry feels for Meghan Markle partly because she is very open and is always ready to talk about feelings. Being royals can sometimes prove rigid and the actress helps him open up.

The source further added that the American actress believed that by speaking publicly about his grief and stress Harry would help others along with himself. Seeing the young royal opening up and sharing what bothers him could inspire fans to do the same and improve their emotional state.

The source stated that no other woman has helped Harry so much emotionally like Meghan Markle did. Reportedly, she has also taught her boyfriend how to feel more at ease while facing the cameras.

As previously reported by Latin Post, Prince Harry recently revealed how overwhelming and traumatic the death of his mother for him was. He was only 12 when the tragedy struck. 

Prince Harry stated that for the last 20 years he has been shutting down all of his emotions related to the incident. Unfortunately, this has negatively affected both his private and professional life.

Prince Harry used to believe that there is no point in talking about the past since it will not bring his mother back. He now understands that this attitude is very harmful and it is okay to share and ask for help and support. 

 

