Friday, April 28, 2017 | Updated at 7:27 AM ET

'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' News: Johnny Depp Shocks Disneyland Visitors As Captain Jack Sparrow

First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 07:25 AM EDT
'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015

'Worlds, Galaxies, And Universes: Live Action At The Walt Disney Studios' Presentation At Disney's D23 EXPO 2015(Photo : Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Johnny Depp surprised his fans with an unexpected visit. The actor donned on his iconic Jack Sparrow role for a special visit to Disneyland. 

According to Mail Online, Johnny Depp gained immense popularity for his role of a cool and fearless pirate in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. This time, the actor dressed in his complete Jack Sparrow attire, with braided beard and sword, and visited the fans at Disneyland in California.

The riders were shocked to see the Hollywood A-lister casually strolling at the ride and acting as Captain Jack Sparrow. As visitors passed Johnny Depp in their wooden boats he was seen reciting lines from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies or having one or two words with the fans.

Soon the news broke in the social media with fans describing the experience as the "best night ever" and "life being made." One visitor told E! News that it was a surreal and crazy moment for everyone to see Johnny Depp up close and it was the best Disneyland experience ever.

"Everyone was surprised, shocked and excited to see him," E! News quoted another fan's excitement to see Johnny Depp. "He acted exactly like his character in the movies." Others who couldn't be a part of this experience expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

Johnny Depp is currently promoting the fifth installment of the famous franchise, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales".  Kevin McNally, Orlando Bloom, and Geoffrey Rush are set to reprise their roles as Joshamee Gibbs, Captain William "Will" Turner, Jr and Hector Barbossa, respectively.

The fantasy swashbuckler film also stars Javier Bardem as Captain Armando Salazar, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kaya Scodelario as Carina Smyth. Johnny Depp's, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" will hit the theaters on May 26, 2017. 

 

