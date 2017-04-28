Caitlyn Jenner’s Memoir ‘Secrets Of My Life’ Details Contemplating Suicide; Secret Bank Accounts, Hidden Family Photos Unveiled

Caitlyn Jenner's memoir is already creating major controversies. Titled "Secrets of my life" the former Olympian is ready to disclose everything.



According to E! News, Caitlyn Jenner has decided to reveal never-seen-before family photos. Along with that, there are details about both of her marriage in the book. Caitlyn Jenner has mentioned that she had a debit account under a false name that was used to buy women's clothing and wigs. The "I am Cait" star also had a secret wardrobe where she would hide her woman-related things.



One of the most shocking things in her memoir is when Caitlyn Jenner thought suicide was the way to escape from controversies. She however quickly decided against it because it will be a terrible way to end her story and there is no need to give the paparazzi another story.



Another thing Caitlyn Jenner mentioned in "Secrets of my Life" is sharing her gender issues with ex-wife Kris Jenner several times. As previously reported by Latin Post, the latter denied having such information and claimed she was as shocked as everyone when the transition happened.



In "Keeping up with the Kardashians" Kris Jenner stated to her daughters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian that everything Caitlyn Jenner said is all made up. The momager claimed she is angry and disappointed at her ex-husband.



Kris added that she is done with Caitlyn Jenner because she feels bad for supporting someone all her life who is now sprouting all these lies about their married life. Kim Kardashian defended her mother and she mentioned in The Ellen DeGeneres show that her ex-step father is simply exaggerating to promote her book.



The reality TV star added that Caitlyn Jenner is saying things that are not fair, true and completely unnecessary. The Kardashians sisters had taken their mom's side since the former Olympic gold medalist left and transitioned in 2015.

