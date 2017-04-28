Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Kylie Jenner Butt Scar Creates All Kinds Of Rumors; Fans Believe Its Either Bum Injections Scar Or New Red Tattoo

First Posted: Apr 28, 2017 05:34 PM EDT
Kylie Jenner Announced As Brand Ambassador For Nip + Fab - Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner's latest butt scar is creating all sorts of speculations. Rumors are rife that the model and reality TV star has gotten fresh butt enhancement injections.

According to In Touch Weekly, Kylie Jenner recently shared a pic on social media, wearing a long sleeve crop top and a thong. Fans were quick to notice a prominent scar on her upper right butt cheek.

Speculations started to rise that the scar is the result of fresh butt injections. However, others are more skeptical and believe that the scar is Kylie Jenner's new red butt tattoo that reads "before sanity" in phonetics. 

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner inked her tush with the word "Sanity" in December 2015. She then updated her tattoo last year and added the word "before", so that it reads "before insanity" all in red. 

One fan pointed out in the comments that having a red tattoo can sometimes appear as a scar from far. Kylie Jenner chose ex-boyfriend Tyga's celebrity tattoo artist Rafael Valdez for the job.

Apart from her controversial temporary lip fillers, Kylie Jenner has never admitted having a plastic surgery on her body. However, the model and reality TV star is not opposed to the idea of going under the knife but only when the time is right.

"I'm not against plastic surgery," In Touch Weekly quoted Kylie Jenner previously. "But as of now, I only have fillers. Like I've said before, it has always been a huge insecurity of mine, and I wanted to make a change."

Butt scars are not the only thing Kylie Jenner is receiving heat about, though. The 19-year old was slammed by critics and fans alike who claimed that she is photoshopping her photos before sharing on social media.

Kylie Jenner strongly denied any such allegations. She even provided proof that her curtain is actually crooked in reality that many thought is the result of manipulating the pictures. 

 

