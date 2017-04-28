Scott Disick Reveals Proposing To Kourtney Kardashian In “’Keeping Up Wih The Kardashians’

Fans have been waiting for a Scott Disick- Kourtney Kardashian marriage for years. Although they are not together right now, it seems like the wedding will never happen even if they decide to reconcile in future.



According to In Touch Weekly, the upcoming episode of "Keeping up with the Kardashians" reveals hidden secrets related to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship. The reality TV star confessed that he has proposed to his baby mama, only to get rejected.



Scott Disick admitted to Kim and Khloe Kardashian that they never told anyone about the proposal. Both he and Kourtney Kardashian were too scared to take the next step due to various pressures.



"I don't think we told anybody, actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that and we were like, 'let's just put the ring aside and we'll talk about it another day'," In Touch Weekly quoted Scott Disick. "Never spoke about it again."



Scott Disick further added that it proposed with a Lorraine Schwartz ring and reportedly the incident took place during their Costa Rica trip. After they decided that the wedding is not going to happen, the ring was returned.



Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were in an on-again-off-again relationship for nine years. They share three kids, Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.



The former couple split in July 2015 after Scott Disick was caught cheating with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in Monte Carlo. As per Latin Post, currently, he is been linked with former British model Ella Ross.



Witnesses claimed Scott Disick took Ella out on a date. The pair spent over three hours in Beverly Hills. Interestingly enough, Scott Disick's new girlfriend rumors arrived just days after he admitted that he's not over Kourtney Kardashian yet on "Keeping up with the Kardashians".

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kUfu-vAg_1U?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>