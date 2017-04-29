Emilia Clarke’s Bold Comeback to Big Screen; Nude Stills of 'The Voice From The Stone' Released

Emilia Clarke, aka Daenerys Targaryen from the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones", is all set to stun her audience in her upcoming thriller flick, "The Voice from the Stone". Reportedly, the actress has bared it all in the movie.



As per Mail Online, Emilia Clarke's next silver screen role will have for a full-frontal nude sequence. She will be seen engaging in passionate and intimate sex scenes with her co-star Martin Csokas.



Emilia Clarke starrer "The Voice from the Stone" is an American supernatural psychological thriller film directed by Eric D. Howell and written by Andrew Shaw. It is based on the novel of the same name by Silvio Raffo.



In the movie, Emilia Clark will be seen playing the role of a nurse named Verena. Her character gets hired to help a troubled boy named Jakob, played by actor Edward George Dring, who is dealing with the trauma of his mother's sudden death.



Set in 1950s Tuscany, the movie shows Emilia Clarke's character getting romantically involved with Jakob's father Klaus, played by Martin Csokas. The movie promises a series of chilling twists that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.



As per Mirror, the "Game of Thrones" star's performance has already garnered critics' appreciations for her performance in the thriller. Being bold and professional, Emilia Clarke is not new to nudity and had gone topless in the HBO series earlier.



Emilia Clark has a rather busy schedule this year after she officially joined the "Star Wars" franchise. The actress will star in the upcoming untitled spin-off with Alden Ehrenreich as the hero, Han Solo, the role which was made famous by Harrison Ford.



Incidentally, Emilia Clarke was previously seen on the big screens in 2016 romantic drama "Me Before You". "The Voice from the Stone" is all set to be released on 28 April 2017 in the US.

