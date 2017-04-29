Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Harry Styles Announces World Tour Following The Huge Success Of ‘Sign Of The Times’

By Staff Writer
Apr 29, 2017
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Show(Photo : Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Good news for Harry Styles fans. The singer will soon go on a world tour to promote his first solo album.

According to Mail Online, Harry Styles recently released his solo single "Sign of The Times". The highly appreciated track ranked at number one in the UK, and number four on the US Billboard chart.

Riding the success, Harry Styles announced on Twitter that his solo album related world tour has been confirmed. The former One Direction member also posted official tour poster with all 29 concert dates printed on it. 

The tour will cover UK, US, France, Germany, Sweden, Holland, Italy, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. One of the songs titled, "Ever Since New York" from Harry Styles' 10-track solo album is rumored to be about ex Taylor Swift. 

During an interview with BBC Radio 2, Harry Styles recently stated that releasing solo music is like giving birth to him. He also admitted that being in a boy band since the start has definitely made him feeling vulnerable when he took on a project all by himself.

"It's very much like giving birth - without the pain, obviously. It was very exciting. It was nerve wracking. Also, very exciting to have a job again," Mail Online quoted Harry Styles. "But I think honestly, any time you are putting something out that's kind of a piece of you, I guess it's quite a vulnerable feeling. But it is exciting. I like it."

Harry Styles is riding on the success of his career right now with his new album and potential movie roles. As previously reported by Latin Post, the singer might play the role of a young Mick Jagger in an upcoming biopic. 

During his interview on The Graham Norton Norton show, Harry Styles also hinted at auditioning for the new Star Wars movie. The singer is rumored to have shortlisted for the role of Han Solo. 

 

