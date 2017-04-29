Miley Cyrus Got Another Tattoo; This Time Honoring Her Pup Emu

Miley Cyrus has got a new tattoo to show off. While the singer has dozens of tattoos, it seems like there is always room for more when it comes to a subject close to her heart.

According to Mail Online, Miley Cyrus has recently inked a beautiful portrait of her Shetland sheepdog, Emu. The 24-year-old chose the celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo to do the job.

The tattoo was revealed by the proud artist on his Instagram account. He posted a photo that featured the Emu tattoo on Miley Cyrus' upper arm with the caption, "Placed a young Emu on his mom."

Apart from Emu, Miley Cyrus has another pup tattoo honoring the late Alaskan Klee Kai Floyd. Floyd was killed by a coyote back in 2014. The "Wrecking ball" singer has inked him inked under her armpit with a message that says "With a little help from my fwends."

Among many of her tattoos, Miley Cyrus has a Saturn on her arm that she inked last year. She also has a portrait of her grandmother, whom the singer always shared a special bond with.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is all set for her short cameo in "The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2". She will be playing a new character in the movie.

Details of Miley Cyrus's role in the superhero flick haven't been made official yet. However, director James Gunn has confirmed that her cameo would not be very long.

"Well, I can't really tell you guys because it's a spoiler in itself to talk about it," Telegraph quoted James Gunn talking about Miley Cyrus. "But, near the very end of the movie, there's a new character introduced for just a moment who speaks for half a second with Sylvester Stallone."

However, fans shouldn't be disappointed since Gunn has hinted that he would love to see Miley Cyrus reprising her role again in future. The director believed that the character is a really funny one and he has good things in store.