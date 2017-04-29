Harry Styles Accused Of Copying Solo Album Cover Image By Pop Band Shed Seven

Harry Styles is riding the success of his recent single. However, the singer in not immune to controversies that has targets his first solo album this time.

According to Mail Online, British pop band Shed Seven has raised allegations that Harry Styles has copied the cover of their 1994 single, "Ocean Pie", for his debut solo album. The One Direction star's album is set to release on May 12.

Recently Harry Styles has announced his world tour promoting the album. Along with the announcement he has also tweeted the cover image of his album and stated that the album is available for pre order now.

In the cover image the 23-year-old was featured with his head bent and a naked back in what looks like a bath tub. His hair is wet and messy and a necklace can be seen lying across the back from his neck.

According to the Mirror, Shed Seven lead singer Rick Witter stated that he believes the cover photo has been adapted from their own previous work. Although not exact copy but Harry Styles came very close to the mark.

"When I first saw it I genuinely thought 'Are you ripping us off,'" Mirror quoted Rick Witter talking about Harry Styles. "It's very close to the mark."

However, the 44-year old singer stated that he is looking at the scenario as a compliment because for him imitation is the biggest form of flattery. Witter added that he has recently saw Harry Styles on The Graham Norton Show trying to be all indie.

Witter assured that no lawsuit will be filed against Harry Styles and wished him luck. He continued that the young singer can visit the band if he wants and get all the tips on being rock and roll.

While Harry Styles album cover featured the figure in a bath, the "Ocean Pie" single cover shows a man bent over a sink. Similarities between both male figures include their head bent and supported by their arms and both have messy, short and dark hair.