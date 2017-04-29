How Meghan Markle Understands Prince Harry Like No Woman Even Did, Sources Reveals

Meghan Markle is proving to be a blessing for Prince Harry, according to close pals. The prince was appreciated and praised after he finally opened up publicly about the death of mother.

According to Mail Online, insiders believe that it was Meghan Markle whose influence has finally Made Harry confident enough to deal with the tragic loss. He has been keeping mum on the subject for 20 years.

Advertisement

As previously stated by Latin Post, Prince Harry recently revealed that his mother's death has been hard on him. He was just 12 years old and Diana's death brought in a chaos that was too much for him to handle at the young age.

"Harry feels for Meghan Markle partly because she's so open, and has that American attitude of saying, 'Let's talk about our feelings,'" Mail Online quoted an insider. "He comes from such a stiff-upper-lip culture, but Meghan helped him open up."

The source further added that the US actress has urged her boyfriend to set an example by opening up about his own mental stress and issues. This would not only help him personally but will encourage others who want to talk about their mental health as well.

Reportedly, Megan Markle has helped Harry emotionally that no other woman could do in the past. The source continued that the "Suits" actress has even gave tips to him on how to feel comfortable in front of cameras.

Prince Harry, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton has been involved in their Heads Together campaign with extreme sincerity. The project encourages people to open up about their mental health issues and share their reasons of stress and fear is the healthy way.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon announce their engagement. The actress is all set to attend the Duchess' sister Pippa Middleton's wedding reception part as Harry's plus one.