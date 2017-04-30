‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Spoilers: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Hints Fan Theories Are True

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has dropped a major "Game of Thrones" Season 7 spoiler. He has hinted that some of the spoilers and theory related to the hit HBO series are actually correct.

As per Express, the actor stated that he has come across some spoilers that will take place in "Game of Thrones" Season 7. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is famous for his role of Jamie Lannister in the fantasy TV series.

"What's interesting, though, is every year there are huge spoilers online where people find out real stuff and they will post it, and you go, 'Oh my God, they just spoiled the whole season online,'" The Huffington Post quoted the "Game of Thrones" Season 7 star. "But then, because there are 10,000 other spoilers out there, they're not real. It just gets lost in the shuffle."

Nikolaj added that technically all the mysteries of "Game of Thrones" Season 7 have been already solved through various theories. However, it's difficult to pinpoint them from the fake ones.

One of the major spoilers of "Game of Thrones" Season 7" is that Jamie Lannister will finally kill her sister Queen Cersei. Many believe that this will fulfill the prophecy that Cersei's death will come in the form of "little brother".

This theory further took hype when a photo from the set of "Game of Thrones" Season 7 was revealed featuring a very pensive looking Jamie with his sword standing beside Cersei. However, the actor has stated that fans are reading too much in between the lines.

Nikolaj commented that he was simply going through his grocery list during the shooting of that scene. The Danish actor, however, teased that there is a chance his character might kill Cersei but for that people have to wait till the "Game of Thrones" Season 7.

"Game of Thrones" Season 7 will return on July 17. It is comprised of seven episodes, instead of the usual 10, of about an hour length.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gYA4MDM6NUI?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>