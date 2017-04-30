Liev Schreiber Explains Why He Was Written Off From Hugh Jackman’s ‘Logan’

The success of "Logan" was predicted even before its release and many claimed it to be the perfect ending for the story arc of the character. However, it was recently revealed that Liev Schreiber's character Sabertooth was almost a part of the story before being written off.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Director of "Logan" James Mangold admitted last month that initially Liev Schreiber was thought to be in the movie. however, why his character never made it in the story was a mystery up until now.

Advertisement

"There was an invitation early on from Hugh and Mangold and I would have loved to work on it," Variety quoted Live Schreiber talking about his movie "Chuck". "It was very difficult given Ray Donovan's schedule, and I think they went a different direction as well with the story."

Liev Schreiber further added that he believes "Logan" turned out to be a great movie. He is very proud of Hugh Jackman for his involvement with the franchise.

Talking about how he feels about Hugh Jackman retiring, Liev Schreiber said he has mixed emotions about the news. The actor feels grateful to have worked with the "Logan" actor and the franchise in the past.

Reportedly, if Liev Schreiber was to be a cast of "Logan", his character would have been there to help Logan with the run. According to screenwriter Scott Frank, there was supposed to be a sequence in the movie where Logan, Laura, and Charles would run into Sabertooth and ask for his help.

The relationship between Wolverine and Sabretooth was long established in "X- Men Origins: Wolverine". Liev Schreiber's character Victor Creed was featured as Hugh Jackman's Logan's half-brother.

The rumors started way back in 2015 about a potential appearance of Liev Schreiber in "Logan". When the actor tweeted on a Hugh Jackman's exercise routine with a "do I have to do that", fans started guessing a future project for both.

However, Liev Schreiber later explained that his response was related to him being too old for a tough exercise regimen and not about the movie. Everything turned out okay seeing how the R-rated "Logan" grossed $697.8 million worldwide.

<iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-U51RieBiDA?ecver=1" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>