Tom Cruise Performs Daring Motorbike Stunt For ‘Mission Impossible 6’

Tom Cruise is known for often performing his own stunts. True to his passion the actor was again spotted filming a daring action sequence in Paris.

According to Mail Online, Tom Cruise was seen speeding down the road in the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on his motorbike. The stunt sequence was being done for "Mission Impossible 6".

Tom Cruise looked stunning in a leather jacket, gloves, and knee-padded pants as he undertook the daring motorbike stunt. The 54-year old was not wearing any helmet since his character Ethan Hunt demands it.

Tom Hanks will reprise his role of special agent Ethan Hunt in "Mission Impossible 6". The movie is schedule to release in July 2018.

The "Mission Impossible" franchise started 21 years ago and Tom Cruise has since made his character iconic. It has been recently announced that Henry Cavill had become a part of the sixth installment; however, his character is yet to be disclosed.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of "Mission Impossible 6". Skydance Media CEO David Ellison has recently admitted that Tom Cruise will perform the greatest stunt of his career in the movie.

"What Tom Cruise is doing in this movie I believe will top anything that's come before," Collider quoted David Ellison. "It is absolutely unbelievable-he's been training for a year."

Ellison added that the stunt sequence is going to be the most impressive and unbelievable thing that Tom Cruise has ever done in a movie. Not wasting any time, the actor has been preparing for it since right after "Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation" came out in 2015.

Ellison continued that the stunts in "Mission Impossible 6" are going to be mind-blowing. Apart from Tom Cruise and Henry Cavill, the action spy film will star Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Jeremy Renner and "The Crown" famed Vanessa Kirby.