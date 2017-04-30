Selena Gomez Writes New Track 'Bad Girlfriend' Shading Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is back with a bang with a new diss-track about a man who is up to no good and for whom the singer is least bothered about. Rumors are rife that the song is a shade being thrown at ex Justin Bieber.

According to The Sun, Selena Gomez has co-written the track with CHARLI XCX and has been titled "Bad Girlfriend". The lyrics feature a woman taking the blame of a failed relationship despite the man's fault.

One of the lines in Selena Gomez's "Bad Girlfriend" is "I know I'm not there for you or there when you call. I'm a bad girlfriend/I'm a bad girlfriend." Fans are speculating that the whole theme hits too close to the heart and it has Justin Bieber written all over it.

"It's all about a boyfriend the girl is no longer really into and has finally gotten wise to," The Sun quoted an insider. "It's tongue-in-cheek and Selena Gomez and Charli knew exactly who they were writing about."

Selena Gomez sings how a "good girlfriend" would let her boyfriend carry on with the cheating and walking all over her. But since, she has refused to be treated badly and taken for granted; she has been termed as the "Bad Girlfriend."

The insider added that both Selena Gomez and Charli had a blast writing the song. They are happy about how it turned out and loved subtly slamming their former partners.

According to Latin Post, Selena Gomez seems happy with her current relationship with the rapper The Weeknd. The pair has been spotted multiple times since January getting cozying up and totally into each other.

"Bad Girlfriend" has reminded many fans of the infamous Instagram war between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. The "Sorry" singer hinted that her ex was not faithful while they were together. Selena too lashed back saying it was Bieber who cheated on her while she was the one always forgiving.