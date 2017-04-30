‘The Big Bang Theory’ News And Update: Melissa Rauch And Mayim Bialik To Return For Two More Seasons





Good news for "The Big Bang Theory" fans. Actress Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik will come back for two more seasons.



As per Entertainment Weekly, "The Big Bang Theory" was recently renewed for two more seasons. Both Rauch and Bialik will reprise their roles as Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz and Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, respectively.



Reportedly, the inclusion of Rauch and Bialik in "The Big Bang Theory" didn't come as a good news for other main stars' income. Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar, had to endure a pay cut to provide more per episode income for the two actresses.



The five original stars of "The Big Bang Theory" used to make $1 million per episode will now receive $100, 000 less. This has been done to provide Rauch and Bialik a new episode income ranged between $425,000 and $500,000.



Rumors are rife that two "The Big Bang Theory" actress had been seeking parity. No official statement has been made by either Warner Bros. or CBS.



Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik joined "The Big Bang Theory" in season three and became mains in season four. As of now, the hit TV series will continue to air till season 12 in 2019.



As previously reported by the Latin Post, Warner Bros. TV has collaborated with CBS to develop a spinoff of "The Big Bang Theory". The process is still in its early stages but it has been revealed that the plot will revolve around Sheldon Cooper as a youth.



The script of the spin-off, named "Young Sheldon", will highlight Sheldon Cooper's life as a youth growing up in Texas, dealing with family, and his high school life. Actor Iain Armitage has been considered to play a young Sheldon in the follow-up series of "The Big Bang Theory".

