Happy National Doughnut Day 2017! Find Out Who Is Giving Out Free Doughnuts

If you are going to cheat on your diet during breakfast, lunch or dinner, best do it now on National Doughnut Day, where shops are celebrating this national day by offering great deals and free doughnuts.

To get a freebie, some franchises such as Cumberland Farms and Dunkin' Donuts require the purchase of a beverage. But hey, I like my coffee hot and doughnuts free.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated every first Friday of June since 1938. The commemoration is held to honor the female Salvation Army members, known as "Lassies," who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I to keep their spirits up. Whether you like them sprinkled, glazed, powdered or just plain doughnuts or donuts to satisfy that sweet tooth, there are plenty of ways to celebrate this day.

If you find a doughnut with a hole in it... eat around it! #NationalDoughnutDay pic.twitter.com/WOHTLQXehZ — Suzanne Pardue (@PardueSuzanne) June 2, 2017

Here are some great deals available at participating stores:

Dunkin' Donuts: Get any free classic doughnut with a purchase of a beverage at participating Dunkin' Donuts all day Friday while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme: At any participating locations get a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Entenmann's: Enter to win free doughnuts for a year! For every contest entry, $1 will be donated to Feeding America. If you're in New York City, Entenmann's has amazing festivities from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yankee Stadium, Times Square and at the Hard Rock Cafes on Time Square.

Cumberland Farms: At participating locations, such as remodeled and "new concept" Cumberland Farms locations, the company is offering a free doughnut with a purchase of any dispense beverage from 5 to 10 a.m.

Tim Hortons: Buy a coffee and get a free classic doughnut when you mention National Doughnut Day at participating locations. Go here to find locations.

Wawa: This National Doughnut Day deal is only for Wawa Rewards members. Check your account for a bonus reward for a free doughnut with purchase of a coffee. Go here to find locations.