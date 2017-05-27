Tainted Nacho Cheese Kills California Man

Add nachos to the list of things that will kill you in today's world.(Photo : Getty Images)

A death has been linked to botulism found in a nacho cheese sauce packet sold at a gas station in Sacramento, authorities confirmed Monday.

California public health officials declined to release the name of the deceased, but contend that the cheese had tested positive for the toxin that causes botulism, a rare medical condition caused by a bacteria on poorly managed food that can trigger paralysis of the limbs, breathing difficulties and ultimately lead to death.

The man was one of 10 documented cases of contracted botulism connected to one gas station convenience store, Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove, Sacramento. Nine people have been hospitalized since the outbreak earlier this month, with one bedridden woman unable to speak clearly due to paralysis.

The station claims to have stopped selling the cheese as of May 5 and has recieved number visits for local and state health departments. At least six of the patients are taking legal action against the gas station and the manufacturers of the cheese.