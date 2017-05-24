Hungry bear tries to break into a doughnut delivery car in Colorado

Be aware doughnut delivery drivers of the world! You may have to buy premium insurance for your car. Todd and Kim Robertson learned this the hard way.

The couple awoke early Monday morning only to find out a black bear tried to break in into their doughnut delivery vehicle destroying on his way the car's back bumper.

"It always reeks of doughnuts in there," Kim Robertson said to Steamboat Today's newspaper in Colorado.

The suspect left on his way paw prints after his unsuccessful attempt.

Bear hit with a snack attack attempts to break into doughnut delivery car. https://t.co/jV1xZZakPo via @ScottFranz10 pic.twitter.com/2p89RTm2rN — Aspen Times (@TheAspenTimes) May 24, 2017

Police officer John McCartin confirmed he could smell doughnuts just by standing outside the damaged vehicle according to the report.

"I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it's us," McCartin joked.

The Robertsons own Moose Watch Café in downtown Steamboat and they usually use their Ford Focus to make doughnuts deliveries.

It's not the first time a black bear crime report