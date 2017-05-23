Star Wars: The Last Jedi SNEAK PEAK Cover Shoot

If there is anyone capable of capturing the grandeur and beauty of the Star Wars universe in photos, it's Annie Leibowitz. The legendary Vanity Fair photographer got first dibs at shooting the good, bad, and the iconic figures of the beloved movie series.

Here are Rey and Luke looking cryptically into the distance, one of them obviously being the Last Jedi.

Escaping the wreckage of Starkiller Base (and in Captain Phasma's case, from the garbage compactor) are the agents of the First Order, Kylo Ren and General Hux, played by Gwendoline Christie, Adam Driver, and Domhall Gleeson, respectively.

Everyone's favorite bromance in the galaxy in John Boyega's Finn and Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron, along with a fresh face Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.