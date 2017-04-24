Games With Gold May 2017 Includes 'Lara Croft' 'Giana Sisters' 'Star Wars' 'Lego Star Wars' & New Backward Compatibility Availalbe Next Month

All player are excited as April is coming to a close and they are all keen to know what titles will be coming and made it to the list of forthcoming Games with Gold for next month. According to the report, Microsoft has revealed the Games with Gold program or the GWG and reportedly available for free download in May. So here are the list and details of downloadable games.

In a recent report from Express, the Redmond Company revealed one of the most important announcements that surely makes the Xbox owners go crazy. The new Backward Compatibility classics will be available for a grab next month.

According to the report, fans will be expecting two Xbox One game and two Xbox 360 which will have a total of four games made available in Games with Gold program in May. Also, one of the most requested games for every Xbox fans will be landing for next month's Games with Gold program roster, "Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris."

It doesn't end there as one of the most popular sought games of players will also be making its title on the roster. "Giana Sisters: Twisted Dream" will be kicking off next month and will be available with director's cut version.

Microsoft is not yet through as they wanted to make the May's Games with Gold program roster to be just fantastic. So, Microsoft announced the franchise of Star Wars will be available for release next month. Xbox will be associated with the most popular classic movie as they will be celebrating the Star Wars Day Celebration on May 4.

Game Spot reported that starting from May 1 to 15, Games with Gold program will be offering the "Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II" to its loyal players. Right after, from May 16 to 31, the company will offer "Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga." The two games are hinting to be a sure hit as expected by the two giant companies.