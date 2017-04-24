'One Punch Man' Season 2 Spoilers: Saitama's Love Story Arc May The Reason For His Defeat; Garou & Saitama's Battle Hinted in Season 3

Fans are all keen to watch what the creator of "One Punch Man" season 2 has in store for them. Rumors are about Saitama's fate in season 2 as the producers of the hit anime still hasn't given an update yet about the forthcoming season. Previous speculations hinted Saitama's defeat and now, it was reportedly suggested that he was defeated because of love.

According to the reports, "One Punch Man" season 2 is expected to be a heavy drama. A highly emotional and challenging season 2 for the show's protagonist is set to roll in. The show was greatly loved by its audience because of Saitama's wit and humor, Crunchyroll has reported.

Fans are more excited after a twitter user named Ken Xyro shared that the production of "One Punch Man" Season 2 is already in the green light. Speculations revealed that Saitama will be falling in love though it is unlikely to be featured but no one knows as season 2 is expected to be more dramatic.

If Saitama will be falling in love in "One Punch Man" season 2, then the most question may conclude, who is the girl? Usually, a woman may represent his lover or may become a destruction and waterloo for Saitama and becomes the reason for a defeat in a hinted battle between the bald hero and Lord Boros or Garou.

Also, Reddit thread reported that the battle of Saitama and Garou may not feature in "One Punch Man" season 2 instead, Yusuke Murata, the creator of the anime hinted a scene that features Garou and Watchman Dog. Garou and Saitama reportedly will not commence not until season 3.

Moreover, another speculation about "One Punch Man" season 2 finale episode, Murata reportedly will feature Garou and Watchman Dog, the S-Class Rank 12 hero. A battle is expected by many between various martial arts, Garou, and S-Class Rank 3 hero Bang. Also, the anime's season 2 theme song already reach over 21 million views.