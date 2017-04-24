'13 Reason Why' Writer Nic Sheff Defended the Series & Claimed Episode 13 is to Convey the Horror and Reality of Committing Suicide

"13 Reasons Why" writer, Nic Sheff has defended the show's explicit depiction of a character's suicide. The series draws more than attention to people as they have hoped for, both positive and negative responses. Many concerned citizens and organizations that have watched the show raise and quickly condemned how the show glamorizing suicide.

Series writer, Nic Sheff is standing behind his work hundred percent as per Vanity Fair. According to him, his life was saved after knowing the truth about suicide. He claimed to wake up after knowing the horror and reality of committing such action.

He defended the "13 Reasons Why" after many critics have condemned the show stating that it has ignited people, clamor suicide. They slammed the series after showing the suicide graphic detail. TV Guide reported that the scene using razors isn't originally in Jay Asher's YA novel published back in 2007.

The book was all about the high school girl who committed suicide after she'd experienced sex assault and cyberbullying. Viewers of "13 Reasons Why" had recently come into their knowledge after Dylan Minnette who played the character of Clay Jensen that Hannah originally overdosed herself with pills. But Sheff changed all that and depicted more serious kind of suicide wherein he explained they needed to convey the horror it.

The "13 Reason Why" episode 13 where the series boldly shows Hannah Baker slit her wrist taking her own life called the attention of professionals. Both from international and local professionals have labeled the production has been irresponsible and exploitative. Nic Sheff claimed he was caught off guard by the backlash they received.

Nic Sheff stated that he agreed that the show should depict more realistic suicide to convey level up details and accuracy. He claimed to argue with other writers as he wanted to relate the scene to his own story of the suicide attempt. They wanted it to be painful to watch and to send a message that there is nothing worthwhile about suicide.

But event after all the explanation have done by the productions, still the mental health professionals. The organization Headspace issued a warning about how the show could lead to increased risk of possible suicide.