Isiah Thomas From Celtic's Is Still Grieving over Chyna Thomas' Death; Expected To Show Up in Game 3 At Chicago

A former member of NBA basketball team Boston Celtics Isaiah Thomas grief from his sister's tragic death and claimed it shouldn't turn into a sports story. Isaiah Thomas was spotted in the camera crying during pregame warm-up after his youngest sister Chyna Thomas died.

However, Charles Barkley said that he was not comfortable watching Isaiah crying on the bench and that makes him think that Isaiah is not in the mood to play with a heavy heart, according to Sporting News. Charles Barkley talked to Isaiah about his comments and the basketball player didn't take it as an offensive statement or see it as a wrong way.

It really has an uneasy feeling watching Isaiah crying on the bench while the cameras are on and broadcasting his tears with many people watching across the world. Meanwhile, several people came over to Isaiah Thomas and send hugs and comforts but it's not that very easy to make the pain out of him.

According to ESPN, Isaiah Thomas sends his appreciation for the people who sends their love and support for him and his family as well. Isaiah also sends his gratitude for respecting his privacy as he continues to grieve and heal together with his family.

Chyna Thomas accident came out on April 15, 5 a.m in the morning local time at Federal Way in Washington. On the said date, Chyna Thomas drives normally and suddenly her car slowly drifted in the highway based on the witnesses.

Despite Isaiah's grief, he played first two games of Celtic's first round playoff series with the Bulls. Isaiah Thomas flew back to Washington to be with his family on Wednesday and further details didn't release about the funeral plans.

Moreover, Celtic star Isaiah Thomas was expected to rejoin the team for the game 3 on Friday at Chicago. Thomas is a point guard player who also played three years of college basketball for the Washington Huskies.