Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Out in Alpha April 28; Ready for a Summer Launch, $9.99 a Month with 12 Leading Publishers Included in the Service

Since the Xbox Game Pass was introduced by Microsoft back in February, people in Xbox Insider program had their first shot to experience the new subscription service. Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Game Pass will be leaving the on April 28.

Microsoft revealed their own Xbox Game Pass which is a game streaming subscription service that is set to launch this spring. The service was first to introduce back in the end of February and quickly headed for a tryout in Xbox Insider program for a test out, Gamezone has reported.

Now, just a few days left, Xbox Game Pass is set to for a check out by the giant company and confirmed to leave the Alpha on April 28. Some of the Insiders already received the message about the recent status of Microsoft's game pass. According to reports, the date was revealed through the Xbox Insider app message together with several words for current participants.

Xbox Game Pass is nearing its launch date and Microsoft sends their message of thank you to the participants of the Xbox Game Pass Alpha preview. Further stated that every feedback by the participants has been greatly valued and promises to render a better service for all the players, On MSFT has reported.

Xbox Game Pass is set to launch this launch and will be available for all players. Microsoft's new service is designed to give satisfying service the players of Xbox One who are all allowed to access over 100 games for just $9.99 a month.

Xbox Game Pass includes the backward compatible Xbox 360 titles and Xbox One titles. This service is in Alpha for participants to test and have an access to over 20 of the games that are available.

Microsoft further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass would not be like a cloud-based streaming service as any other services. Rather, the giant company's new streaming service will like an EA Access subscription that is already available to every Xbox One players. The players of the particular console are allowed to download every full game to their Xbox.

Moreover, Microsoft quickly makes clarifications that the games with Gold will definitely have their own unique benefits and wouldn't be affected by the Xbox Game Pass. The launching of the new service of Microsoft may be happening in quite soon as Alpha will be wrapping up in a week. It also includes all the leading game publishers of atleast 12.