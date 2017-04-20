Super Nintendo Entertainment System Expected To Launch On Holiday Season; Fans Expected ‘Metroid,' Mystical Ninja,' 'Earthbound' & 'Zelda'

Nintendo NES Classic Edition is apparently dead after releasing a statement that the classic device has reached its due date. But the giant game company is promising its gamers another classic console. Nintendo is now eyeing to relive the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo is planning to give a follow up in the success of NES Classic Mini Edition with the upcoming released of Super Nintendo Entertainment System miniature version. According to Eurogamer, the new classic console is said to launch December this year. In time for the holiday shopping season like the NES Classic Mini Edition.

It can also be remembered that it was also in December when Nintendo released the NES Classic Mini Edition. In just minutes and days, the retro console marked as sold out. Nintendo underestimated the consumer and didn't anticipate that people will actually like the console and so, shortage continues,

Nintendo NES Classic Edition became precious as people who wanted the console seems like going into a competition. Getting up so early and start lining up in the store. Right after the statement of discontinued, a lot of fans dismayed as there are still a lot of people who wanted the console.

The NES Classic Edition has come with 30 classic NES games and that includes the "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda." Now, people are all keen to get their own Super NES and got a few games list hoping that includes the retro console.

Players wanted still "The Legend of Zelda" in the SNES, count in the "Metroid," "Mystical Ninja," and Earthbound. According to the report, everything is unclear as for SNES and the game that will join its roster as many of the games of Super Nintendo's are all have complicated agreements with the companies, The Verge has reported.

As for NES Classic Edition, the retro console featured 30 games and SNES may have the same number of the roster. NES system was first launched in 1980 with an 8-bit console and Super Nintendo first released in the 1990s and has a 16-bit console.