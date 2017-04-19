'Vikings' Season 5 Spoilers: Ragnar's Comeback Theory Debunked; Katheryn Winnick Only Has 3 Episodes - Hinted Character Demise

Theories and possible story arc are everywhere for "Vikings" season 5 but anything hasn't been confirmed by the production yet. Katheryn Winnick's character, Lagertha reportedly set to be featured in just few episode in this season, could this be a hint that her character will die? Further deaths are hinted in sons of Ragnar.

In the upcoming "Vikings" Season 5, a lot of reports suggest that Ragnar might be able to comeback after his death in the previous season. But this theory was debunked after IMDb pages of "Vikings" were updated also the pages of its cast members, Movie Pilot has reported.

The page of Travis Fimmel who played the character of Ragnar doesn't have any episodes for "Vikings" season 5. So, it might be enough to say that Ragnar will not be reprising his role in the series. Also, the character of Katheryn Winnick as Lagertha page appeared to only feature the old character in just three episodes.

Fans were all disappointed knowing that the Canadian actress would only appear in three episodes contradicting Winnick's post in social media. She posted photos of episode 16 and 18 and that explains that she stayed in 'Vikings" season 5 little longer. Furthermore, the report hinted Lagertha's death in the season as the show will center on Ragnar's sons.

Ragnar's possibility of being back in "Vikings" season 5 is for the producers and writers will write some kind of flashbacks. For the forthcoming season, Dareen Cahill will be joining the series as the older son of King Aethelwulf and Queen Judith, Celebeat has reported.

In the previous season of the series, lots of killings were featured and in this new "Vikings" season 5, another son of Ragnar Lothbrok will be killed. In the season finale of season 4, Ivar murdered Sigurd, his very own brother, and speculations now arise that will surely be another Ragnar's sons who'll likely get killed.

Others suggest that it could Hvitserk, Ubbe or even Bjorn Ironside. But still, it is all just prediction and might as well take it with a grain of salt as nothing has been confirmed yet. "Vikings" season 5 reportedly return summer this year.