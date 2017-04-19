'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers: Investigative Work of Kara Puts Everyone's Life Endanger; Lena Luthor Possibly Knew Kara's Secret

"Supergirl" season 2 episode 18 "Ace Reporter" will feature Kara's investigative work and show off her best reporter skills. But the current work of Supergirl hinted a danger is coming for everyone that she loves. And does Lena Luthor knew Kara's secret?

In the promo video of "Supergirl," all fans noticed that Lena Luthor could possibly know the secret of Kara. In the promo of "Supergirl" season 2 episode 8 that was featured on Monday, the heroine can say "how did you know I was Supergirl?" the question itself can be obvious that she was talking to Lena Luthor.

Who might be actually know Kara's secret? Plus at the end of the promo, Lena was asking Kara what her Kryptonite is. Well, that obviously suggest that she does. In "Supergirl" season 2 episode 18 synopsis revealed that Kara together with Lena will be attending a specific conference and Lena's ex-boyfriend will also be attending to talk about the enormous achievement of his nano-technology.

Kara saw Snapper in the conference and she quickly diverted into being a journalist and asked Jack Spheer about Snapper's breakthrough. The simple asking question of Kara in "Supergirl" season 2 episode18 will lead into bigger investigations that could eventually be the reason for a great danger in people surrounding her, ComicBook Movie has reported.

After the previous episode, the promo also teases Kara's statement "He's killed two people" and fans hypothetically pointed it was Jack. With just a few episodes left for "Supergirl" season 1, lots of happening still bound to happen and that includes the Project Cadmus, the threat of Rhea and maybe it also turns Lena Luthor and Jack Spheer.

With the recent interview with the Entertainment Weekly to Melissa Benoist, Supergirl stated that her character Kara needs to figure out how to balance all the threats in the Earth. Moreover, saving all the people that she loves, she also shared that Kara has people that are an ally and there will be her clear enemies.

Also, Calista Flockhart reportedly will reprise her role as Cat Grant and her comeback is already in work for months and fans are all keen to see the second mother of Kara. "Supergirl" season 18 set to air on Monday, April 24.