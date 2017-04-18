Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Attend Pippa's Wedding Reception; 'Suits' Actress Not Allowed At The Wedding Ceremony Due To Strict Rule

American actress Meghan Markle will attend Pippa Middleton's wedding as Prince Harry's date. Pippa is the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and will marry her financial whiz fiance James Mathew's at St. Mark's Church in England.

According to Mail Online, Meghan Markle will not be present at the wedding ceremony rather he will stay in Prince Harry's side to attend the evening party after the wedding. Also, the source stated that the protocol strictly not permitted the unmarried and unengaged partners to attend the ceremony.

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do attend the wedding together it is a significant sign that their relationship is getting more serious and apparently it will be taken to the next level. Meanwhile, the royal couple Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton will be present at the wedding.

Kate Middleton surely wouldn't miss the wedding of her own little sister, According to News. Also the royal couple's children Princess Charlotte the 23-months- old will serve as a bridesmaid while Prince George 3-year-old will be the page boy.

Just recently, Prince Harry skips the royal Easter tradition, attending services at St. George's Chapel in Windsor castle with Queen Elizabeth II. Just to spend his Easter weekend with his girlfriend Meghan Markle in Toronto where she films the new episode of "Suits."

It is not the first time that the couple will attend a wedding, in fact, Meghan and Harry are at the wedding of Harry's best friend Tom Inskip and Lara Hughes Young in March. The couple keeps their romance out of the spotlight since they first started dating in the year 2016.

Meanwhile, resident priest of St. Mark's, Rev Nick Wynne Jones will be in charge of the wedding. While the reception will be held at Middleton's family home in Bucklebury.