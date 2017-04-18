'Resident Evil 8' Expected To Be Totally Different From the Previous One; 'Resident Evil: Vendetta' Out May 27 in Japan & June 19 in North America

After the recent release of the "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" and its success, Capcom is now working on the next franchise of "Resident Evil 8." In the previous months, the game has shown an overwhelming success and has recently released the fourth and the final making Resident Evil 7.

Capcom, the developer of the "Resident Evil" franchise has recently released "The House That Jack Built." The new title is the final making of the "Resident Evil 7: Biohazards" and it has a description that says the team had to re-think how the survival-horror genre is. It also credited the team and shared how they worked hard for the game to appear realistic, Technobuffalo gas reported.

According to Jun Takeuchi, the producer of the game stated that they wanted "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's" new title be the start of something different. Continuing to evolve the survival horror itself to give players a unique experience each time. Later he hinted that the "Resident Evil 8" will be so different from the previous one without losing the core of the game.

"Resident Evil 7" is the only stepping stones for the greater plan for the next 'Resident Evil" that has reportedly laid out. Following the great results, producer and the team promise to stick to the game's center piece, the survival horror concept, helplessness, and bravery all at once.

Moreover, Crunchyroll has reported that "Resident Evil: Vendetta" will be coming out next month and as per the site, the three new screenshots has featured Diego, Maria, and Glenn Arias. Giving more details about the characters, Diego and Maria both have gone into body modifications to such degrees and the two are subordinates of Arias who is a black market dealer.

According to the report, the film will be out in Japan on May 27 and June 19 in North America and has a working title of "Biohazard: Vendetta." It said to be the soft reboot of the franchise to allow fans of the property like the PSYCHO-PASS to join the ride.