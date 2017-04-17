'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' On Number 1 Spot as Best-Selling PS4 Games; Ghost Recon Narco Road Leak, Launch Date & Free Streaming

"Ghost Recon" outshined "Horizon: Zero Dawn" and "Mass Effect Andromeda" and has regained its number spot in the UK chart. After hitting the number one spot, information about another DLC of "Ghost Recon: Wildlands," "Narco Road" is out. According to reports, the game is set to launch on April 18.

March was the month by far releases major games and Sony has recently revealed the names who top the month's chart in the UK. And surprisingly "Mass Effect Andromeda" was in the third spot after many backlashes it received from its players complaining what happened to the game or what went wrong.

"Ghost Recon: Wildlands" first launch in February has topped the PS4 game not only in the UK but also in the U.S. Got "Horizon: Zero Dawn" in the number two spot, third is the "Mass Effect Andromeda," followed by "MLB The Show 17," and the "Battlefield 1," Game Spot has reported.

Moreover, after hitting the number one spot, "Ghost Recon Wildlands" new DLC "Narco Road" releases information and is expected to have a release on April 18. A leaked of information has slated the internet and hinted the new weapons, vehicles, and characters.

Though Ubisoft, the developer of "Ghost Recon Wildlands'" has not yet released the official time for the new DLC,"Narco Road." But basing on the original release dates, of the game's new DLC, it might be open lived at 12:00 AM EST on April 18 for the game's season pass holders.

Also, Ubisoft has a show off the new content at 12:00 PM EST on April 18. This is for the fans who hasn't been able to purchase a season pass yet for the "Ghost Recon Wildlands" new DLC "Narco Road." A free streaming on Twitch.

"Ghost Recon Wildlands" Narco Road leaked information reportedly will feature 15 new missions or more, racing challenges and four new types of side mission. When a player achieved the desired followers and fame, a player is able to meet every organization's boss and can infiltrate the gang.

In the "Ghost Recon Wildlands" new DLC, a new vehicle like muscle cars, motorcycles, planes, and monster trucks are available when a player need them. Also, it reveals the target of every player in the Narco Road. So, the First is Eddie Escovado, the leader of Kamikazes gang, a social media star. Next is Arturo Rey, the leader of Death Riders who worships Santa Muerte and Tonio Mateos, the leader of Jinetes Locos.