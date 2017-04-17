'Fairy Tail ' Chapter 531 Natsu to Invoke Dragon inside Him & Transform into Powerful E.N.D; Season 3 to Premiere on Sept. 7

Fans are all keen to watch the one of the most popular anime manga series, "Fairy Tail" Chapter 531 titled "Pegasus vs. Black Dragon." A clash between Pegasus and the Dark Dragon Achnologia, the question is would Dragon lose in the emptiness and strike the ravines of time? Also, Zeref is expected to use anything in order to have the time lapse.

In the previous episode, the story revealed the Ravines of Time where emptiness reigns. Anna Heartfilia has done so much time traveling and resulted into an anomaly where nothing exists and whoever touches the thing will remain forbidden and trapped forever. In "Fairy Tail" Chapter 531, Dark Dragon Acnologia will be the subject to strike first against the Ravines.

It can be recalled that airborne ship can't beat the Dark Dragon, so the last option would be leading Ancologia to the Ravines of Time. Pegasus successfully led Dark Dragon into the Ravines but surprisingly managed to escape and was seen right beside Pegasus. The explanation would be, Ravine of Time abruptly shut down, as per Weekly Shonen Jump.

Moreover, in the "Fairy Tail" Chapter 531, fans are expected to see Zeref using everything he has to get a time lapse. He spilled it with Natsu as he was needed to restart his life by using a powerful spell, Neo Eclipse and Mavis' magic also, Ravines of Time is essential in formulating his plans.

After theories of Zeref might be successful in his plans, they express their support and imagine what if Acnologia is one of the results in Zeref's plan. There will be no Acnologia rise into power but keeping that in mind would be so unlikely as another characters wouldn't be around also.

Though there are a lot of fans acknowledging the idea as they wanted to see a new ending in the history of anime. Where the bad one gets to dominate and be the winner in the end, well that is something quite unsure of unless get to see the ending, Reddit has reported.

Meanwhile, in a report, "Fairy Tail" Chapter 531 also hinted Natsu's transformation into something powerful. Natsu reportedly waking the power of dragon inside of him and suggest that he is totally transforming into Etherious Natsu Dragneel or the E.N.D. Also, "Fairy Tail" Season 3 will premiere reportedly on September 7, 2017.