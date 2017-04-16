'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm' Trilogy & Legacy Edition; Trilogy Have a Price of 6,800 Yen & Still Unknown Figures in West

Fans surely are looking forward as one of the most popular anime series, "Naruto" will be coming out later this year. Bandai Namco recently announced that "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy and Trilogy Collection will be coming out this year. For the Legacy Collection, it includes all four series of Shippuden, games, and one new title.

According to a report, two special collections of "Naruto Shippuden" will be released in the fall season this year, as per Naruto-videogames. For the Trilogy collection, it includes the first three games of "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm."

The titles that were included in the Trilogy collection is the following, "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst," "Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm," and the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2." According to the report, this is would be the first time for the games to be included in the present consoles and gathered in one collection.

Advertisement

For the players who will get the Trilogy edition should expect more enhanced visuals for the included titles and the downloadable contents have already been included. But the previously released add-ons are expected to be not all provided. And for the Legacy Collection edition, it reportedly features the "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto" and the "Ninja Storm" games.

The only edition that has a physical release will be the Legacy Collection and will be out this upcoming fall. For those who have decided to get the Legacy edition will be receiving an artbook, a 12-munite Boruto anime, a metal case, and a specially designed box to store all the extra items.

Gematsu reported that the Trilogy edition will have a price of 6,800 Yen in Japan but is still unknown how much is the price in the Western as nothing has been revealed yet. Also, the Legacy edition and the individual "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm" have not yet revealed.

And for the new title, it was being developed by Soleil Ltd., the "Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker." The game was a 4vs4 multiplayer game online and the players are able to select their own favorite characters in the Naruto universe. Moreover, the 'Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Storm" Trilogy and Legacy will be available for Xbox One, PC, and Ps4.