Nintendo NES Classic Edition Reportedly Discontinued, Last Shipment Will be This April; Nintendo Switch Sold 906K Units In Its 1st Month [Report]

According to the recent reports, Nintendo decided to discontinue its Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition as it was not supposed to be a long-term project and its unending shortage. The last shipments reportedly will just be throughout this month out to its retailers. Moreover, Switch is the fastest selling console made by the company and reportedly sold to almost a million in the U.S alone in its first month.

Nintendo representative has given a statement saying that NOA territories only have the whole month of April for the last shipment of Nintendo NES Classic Edition. Further, they encourage for those who wanted the console to check with their favorite retail outlets the availability of the product, The Verge has reported.

In the statement provided, they also feel sorry for its customers due to the shortage inconvenience it has caused since the beginning of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition last year. Moreover, saying they have paid close to every feedback of their costumers and giving their gratitude for the high demand they received for its device.

As per the report, Nintendo NES Classic Edition isn't supposed to be a long-term project but due to the warm welcome and high demand it received, the company extended and add extra shipments. The said statement of the representative is said to be the announcement of the company's discontinuation of its Classic Edition and their plan to stop produce for North America.

It is also an announcement of its decision to discontinue the production of Nintendo NES Classic Controller. Though Nintendo America didn't confirm yet the announcement of discontinuation, instead the company said it has nothing to announce yet as of the moment, Game Spot has reported.

Furthermore, Nintendo Switch is the fastest selling Nintendo system ever according to NPD Group sales and Nintendo. As it shows that the console has been disposed and sold over 906,000 units in just its first month. Also, the company announced that Nintendo NES Classic Edition was already sold up to 1.5 million consoles.