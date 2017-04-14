Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Wednesday, April 19, 2017 | Updated at 6:47 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Nintendo NES Classic Edition Reportedly Discontinued, Last Shipment Will be This April; Nintendo Switch Sold 906K Units In Its 1st Month [Report]

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 02:31 AM EDT
NES Classic Edition - Before You Buy

NES Classic Edition - Before You Buy(Photo : Youtube/gameranx)

According to the recent reports, Nintendo decided to discontinue its Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition as it was not supposed to be a long-term project and its unending shortage. The last shipments reportedly will just be throughout this month out to its retailers. Moreover, Switch is the fastest selling console made by the company and reportedly sold to almost a million in the U.S alone in its first month.

Nintendo representative has given a statement saying that NOA territories only have the whole month of April for the last shipment of Nintendo NES Classic Edition. Further, they encourage for those who wanted the console to check with their favorite retail outlets the availability of the product, The Verge has reported.

In the statement provided, they also feel sorry for its customers due to the shortage inconvenience it has caused since the beginning of the Nintendo NES Classic Edition last year. Moreover, saying they have paid close to every feedback of their costumers and giving their gratitude for the high demand they received for its device.

As per the report, Nintendo NES Classic Edition isn't supposed to be a long-term project but due to the warm welcome and high demand it received, the company extended and add extra shipments. The said statement of the representative is said to be the announcement of the company's discontinuation of its Classic Edition and their plan to stop produce for North America.

It is also an announcement of its decision to discontinue the production of Nintendo NES Classic Controller. Though Nintendo America didn't confirm yet the announcement of discontinuation, instead the company said it has nothing to announce yet as of the moment, Game Spot has reported.

Furthermore, Nintendo Switch is the fastest selling Nintendo system ever according to NPD Group sales and Nintendo. As it shows that the console has been disposed and sold over 906,000 units in just its first month. Also, the company announced that Nintendo NES Classic Edition was already sold up to 1.5 million consoles. 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Call of Duty: Black Ops II' Finally in XBox One Backwards Compatibility; 50-60% Awaited For Gold Member in Xbox Spring Sale on April 17

'The Curse of Oak Island' Season 5 Still Up In the Air; Lagina Brothers' Second Thoughs Continuing the Series, Despite Better Ratings

'Suits' Season 7 Set Premiere On July 12, Its 100th episode will be Debuting on Aug. 30; Will see The Struggle of Character Since Jessica Isn't Around

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Janet Jackson & Wissam Al Mana Divorced after 5 Years of Marriage; Janet Claimed Wissam Became Controlling During Her Pregnancy

TagsNintendo NES Classic Edition, Nintendo NES Classic Edition Update, Nintendo, Nintendo NES Classic Edition Discontinued, Nintendo Switch

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Columbia President Juan Manuel Santos Columbia mudslides

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Total War: Warhammer Total War: Warhammer II

Kevin Love's Performance Propels Cavs to Game 2 Win Over Pacers

Cleveland Cavaliers Teammates Inspired With Kevin Love's Game 2 Performance

The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 2 and are up 2-0 against the Indiana Pacers in their Playoff first round matchup. According to the team and head coach Lue, it was all because of the inspiring performance by Cavs forward, Kevin Love.
Kevin Durant Questionable For Game 2

Golden State Warriors News: Kevin Durant (Left Calf Strain) Questionable For Game 2
Three Takeaways From The First Three Days Of NBA Playoff Basketball

2017 NBA Playoffs: 3 Three Things To Know So Far
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi official photo

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Updates: New “Turbo Track” Rollercoaster With Two Zero Gravity Experiences At 102km/h
Heat Keep Playoffs Hopes Going

NBA News: Heat Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive, Top Cavs In Thrilling OT Win
Is Rondo Done In Chicago?

NBA News: The Rajon Rondo Situation In Chicago; Will Rondo Return Next Season?
Lonzo Ball Wants To Play For The Lakers

Lonzo Ball Makes Bold Statement, Prefers To Play For Lakers Than Go No. 1

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

AMD Radeon RX Vega Reportedly Available in 4GB HBM2, 8GB HBM2, & 16GB Expected to reach 2048-bit Memory Bus

Nintendo Switch News: Update 2.1.0 Is Now Live

'Gears of War 4' To Get New Seasons Soon With New Ranks And War Contents

NBA News: After 70-Point Score Against The Celtics, Suns Guard Devin Booker To Sit Out Vs. Hawks

'Justice League' Update: Cyborg Is The Heart Of the Film As Director Says

New York Knicks Joakim Noah Apologizes Knicks, Fans For Taking Banned Substance

New Samsung Galaxy S8 Leak Exposes Handset's Guide, Reveals Dual Bluetooth Audio Function & More

Comcast Targets To Launch Affordable Broadband TV Streaming Throughout The US

Razer Blade Pro Clears THX Benchmarking: First Ever Laptop To Qualify The Certification

iPhone 8 Now Said To Break All Earlier Records Of Apple With Its New Specs

'Escape from New York' Update: Film Is Set To Have Remake With Robert Rodriguez As Director

'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' Director Luc Besson on Being a Fanboy of Laureline; New Trailer worth a Decade

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood Getting Cozy Under The Sun in Mexico, Publicly Displayed Their Affection After Separation

‘Jumanji’ Sequel Spoilers: ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ With Cool CGI Effects But Minus The Creepy Game Board

Grupo Mexico Seals A Deal To Buy $2.1 Billion Worth Of Florida East Coast Railway: Conglomerate Hopes For US Government Approval [VIDEO]

Brazil Is First To Qualify On 2018 World Cup Finals in Russia [VIDEO]

'The Simpsons' With Norman Lear On Episodes Of Season 29 As He Appears With One Of His Works' Theme Songs [VIDEO]

Predatory Lizards Or Anolis Porcatus Are Set To Endanger The Normal Fauna Of Brazil [VIDEO]

Don’t miss it!

New Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Entertainment

'Thor: Ragnarok' Official Trailer Released; Features A Hammer-less Thor Fighting An Enraged Hulk

Mobile World Congress - Day 1
Tech

Microsoft & McAfee on Word Bug update: Advised Public to Ensure Office Protected View is enabled, here are the few tips

Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Business

Xiaomi Redmi 4A Was A Major Hit For Amazon and Mi.com With A Record-Breaking 250,000 Units Sold in 4 Minutes [VIDEO]

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

2017 Winter TCA Tour - Day 7
Entertainment

'Prison Break' Season 5: 'The Great Escape' Michael Scofield trapped in Yemen
SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE - Official Trailer #2 (HD)
Entertainment

‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ Worst Opening Weekend; ‘Boss Baby’ Remain On Top
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Vin Diesel to be Separated During ‘Furious’ Promo | Splash News TV
Entertainment

‘The Fate and the Furious’ News & Update: Dwayne Johnson Address His Words To Vin Diesel On Their Feud
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics