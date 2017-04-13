'Call of Duty: Black Ops II' Finally in XBox One Backwards Compatibility; 50-60% Awaited For Gold Member in Xbox Spring Sale on April 17

Fans of "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" are all happy as their long wait is finally over, the game is successfully added to Xbox One's list of backwardscompatibility games. As it was announced by Larry Hryb wherein he tweeted on his official twitter account about the availability of the game that has also been added to big Xbox spring sale 2017.

According to Phil Spencer to the successful released of the game and increased player count, "it is nice to see the players of Xbox playing the iconic Call of Duty: Black Ops II." The game managed to keep its popularity even following its release, Engadget has reported.

Bet more fans are all happy upon knowing that "Call of Duty: Blacks Ops II" will be part of Xbox Spring Sale 2017. With a number of 70,000 players playing the game in Xbox One, surely this number will increase and boost further for the spring sale that is set to last April 17.

Also, Larry Hryb announce in his official twitter account that another follow-up is set. Xbox 360 hits will keep coming and the credit will all goes to the Xbox One Backwards Compatibility program. Further he said that they have got one of biggest hit "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" is now availableon Xbox one, as per Forbes report.

No additional cost will be charged to the players of "Call of Duty: Black Ops II" and for those who haven't have the game yet, Microsoft added huge incentives just for them. As mentioned above, Xbox Spring Sale 2017 is coming with a whopping discounted games available. A 50% discount and on April 17, Xbox Live Gold Member will save up to 60%.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops II" is the most popular game in the moment based on over 200,000 votes in Xbox leaderboards. Microsoft was force to reveal the titles games included in the week-in-week-out this year because of the fans' overflowing support.