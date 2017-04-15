'Famous In Love' Star Bella Thorne Has a Huge Crush & Wanted To Date the 'Twilight' Star Kristine Stewart; Claimed 'Perfect Girl' For Her

American actress Bella Thorne who came out as a bisexual last year wants the Twilight star Kristen Stewart to be her date. Bella Thorne came out as a bisexual in the most relax way after breaking up with her boyfriend Gregg Sulkin who is a Disney star.

According to Mail Online, Bella Thorne revealed that she has a crush on Kristen Stewart who is unfortunately tied up with the Victoria Secret Beauty Stella Maxwell. She also said how willingly wanted to date Kristine because she finds Kristine is a very hot chick.

Not so long ago before Bella Thorne announced via Twitter that she is a bi-sexual who just ended her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Gregg. And it seems like Kristen Stewart was his ideal girl.

Bella Thorne has been linked with some men all the way with her young career and these men are Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth and her recent ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, according to NY Daily News. It's pretty clear how Bella was a straight girl until he changes his way and turns out into a bi-sexual.

On the other hand, Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell has been dating since December and later confirmed their relationship as they were spotted with a smooching kiss at the back of the car. Stewart and Maxwell were first spotted together in Met Gala last May and a captured leaving the place with the same car.

Kristen Stewart began her acting career in the year 1997 with the noncredit role and minor character and appearance in several films. And finally found fame when he portrays the role of Bella Swan in the best novel series "Twilight".

Meanwhile, Bella Thorne's first uncredited role appearance as sideline fan in the 2003 film "Stuck On You" and his acting career grows enormously. Bella Thorne will be back on screen TV with the best hit film "Famous In Love".