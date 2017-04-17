'One Piece' Chapter 863 Katakuri to Finally Battle Sanji & Found Match in Luffy's Presence; Straw Hat's Turn to Execute Big Mom & Yonkou Pirate [Report]

In "One Piece" Chapter 862 hinted to feature Luffy taking his turn after Big Mom's plan didn't succeed. Mom can be recalled set up a perfect plan to assassinate the entire family of Sanji but it didn't go as planned.

In the upcoming episode of "One Piece" chapter 862, it is reportedly Luffy's turn to set up and execute a plan to assassinate Big Mom and the rest of Yonkou pirate. In the previous episode of the manga series, the wedding ceremony has begun between Pudding and Sanji.

Fans can recall that Pudding also set plans to end the life of her soon to be husband. But in "One Piece" chapter 862, the bride has failed her plans ending her groom's life. She has long set up to petrify Sanji using her third eye then plant a bullet in his head, Celebeat has reported.

Advertisement

Everything was out of control in "One Piece" chapter 862, Pudding is on her knees crying as she cannot execute her plans of killing Sanji. The situation cannot even mend Katakuri's clairvoyant ability to further see what is going on next or what was about to go down.

For "One Piece" chapter 863, big events and happenings are being hinted as the chapter has come along with a color cover and special posters. In Reddit, fans are all keen to the idea that in the upcoming episode of the manga series, the long-awaited confrontation between Sanji and Katakuri might be happening.

The possible confrontation was ignited as Katakuri dared to shoot a jellybean at Sanji in "One Piece" chapter 863. It is unlikely for Sanji to have fought against a woman and so, reports suggested that it is likely Sanji to confront Big Mom's second son. Also, hearsays buzzing around claiming the Katakuri might just found his match in the presence of Luffy.

In the report, "One Piece" chapter 863 will feature Katakuri having a hard time predicting what will happen next due to many things are happening. As well as Luffy's clones dominating the venue.