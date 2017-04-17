'The Originals' Season 4 Episode 6 'Bag of Cobra' Spoilers: Klause & Elijah Throw A Party To Lure The Hollow & Reveal Its Identity and His Mystery Servant

In the upcoming "The Originals" season 4 episode 6 titled "Bag of Cobras" will feature Elijah and Klaus trying to revealed and unmask the mysterious Hollow's servant. The two character will be hosting a party to lure their target people closer especially The Hollow, to reveal his identity.

In "The Original" season 4 episode 6, Cartermatt has shared the synopsis of the forthcoming episode and suggest that The Hollow has employed a mysterious servant. Someone who will do its bidding instead of him and in order to found out the identities of The Hollow and his mysterious servant, the two throw a party.

Klaus and Elijah will host an elaborate party in "The Original" season 4 episode 6 and lead on closer the villain to fully uncover its identity. As the report suggested that The Hollow is powerful than any could imagine and more than Klaus would have thought. Klaus is having a real hard time to defeat and take advantage of the spirit.

In the previous episode of "The Original," viewers watched how Klaus and Marcel had a battle that literally could lead to death. The Hollow is working his power over the two, tried to manipulate and encouraged to kill each other to regain their respective powers. Though the two is no longer in the Hollow's spell, there are still no guarantee that everything will be better and in "The Originals" season 4 episode 6.

Furthermore, of the story in "The Originals" season 4 episode 6, will Mikaelson stop The Hollow? Vincent is feeling the weight of responsibility of The Hollow's reappearance so he uses his magic to help Mikaelson take down the new villain. Also, the Mikaelson clan will surely be united even more after hearing The Hollow has a new mysterious servant, The Young Folks has reported.

In the "Bag of Cobras," Hayley will be seeking the help of Freya to unlock and to let her remember the painful memories. She does want to remember the day her parents die as she is unveiling information about who have motives to kill her parents. "The Originals" Season 4 Episode 6 will be returning on April 28 having a one-week hiatus.