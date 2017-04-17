'Boruto: Naruto Next Generation' Spoilers: Mitsuki, Orochimaru' Son in Episode 5; Kawaki Was Created out of Naruto & Sasuke’s DNA [Report]

In the next chapter of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation," the son of the 7th Hokage will be meeting a lot of new characters which are entitled to be his enemy or his friends. Reports suggest that Kawaki, who is much stronger than Naruto and Sasuke sets to feature his origin. And Boruto's enemy or a friend whose name is Mitsuki set to feature in Episode 5.

In the upcoming "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation" episode 3 titled "Metal Lee Goes Wild," set to feature the hot-blooded, Metal Lee going wild in the forthcoming episode. Fans are now keen to what will be the after effect of Lee's gone out of control to Boruto, the episode is set to be released on April 19.

Moreover, in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation" episode 5 titled "The Mysterious Transfer Student" will be the start of Mitsuki's character. The mysterious student who joined that series and fans may now be able to finally meet this so-called enemy slash friend if Boruto.

Comicbook has reported that in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation" episode 5 has an official synopsis that reads "A transfer student, Mitsuki is a transfer from the Hidden Sound. In his record, he defeats Iwabē in a sparring lesson and has an incredible talent in academics as well."

Mitsuki is the son of Orochimaru, so it doesn't actually sound surprising that he is both good in academics and in battle. And according to the report, Mitsuki will definitely become a friend of Boruto in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation."

Meanwhile, during the previous episodes of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generation" Kawaki's face has been revealed and since then, he has become one of the mysterious characters in the series. Kawaki is the new villain and reportedly more powerful than the 7th Hokage and Sasuke and his origin will finally unfold in the upcoming episodes, Reddit has reported.

Some fans hinted that Kawaki was the creation of Naruto and Sasuke's former enemy, Orochimaru. Some fans may even wonder why the villain looks just like Naruto and Sasuke, well the theories circulating around pointed that Orochimaru has used both DNA's of the two and his wish might be fulfilled to live forever.