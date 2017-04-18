'Survivor' Contestant Jeff Varner Fired As A Real Estate Agent; Reportedly Asks For Zeke’s Forgiveness & Was Amazed By His Personality

Jeff Varner, a contestant on the reality competition "Survivor" has been fired from his regular job as a real estate agent after he accused his fellow contestant Zeke Smith as a transgender. Now, Varner is facing the issues about him and his fellow contestant Zeke Smith.

According to ET, Jeff Varner said that he wasn't given a chance to say the right or wrong. On Thursday, Varner has been doing the press interview and later find out that he cannot access his emails. Later then revealed that the association has been terminated him.

The accusation came out after the show's episode was aired on Wednesday and Varner quickly criticize by other players and was try to defend Zeke from Varner's accusation. Varner faces a backlash from the public as he was reportedly asking for an apology from Zeke Smith.

Jeff Varner said via People, that he and Zeke Smith was talking on the phone for several times and constantly asking for apologies. Moreover, Varner was amazed by Smith's personality as he easily forgives him.

People all knew that forgiveness isn't just something that easily gives and is difficult especially if that somebody intentionally hurt others. Varner later realized that he hurt Zeke's feelings as he realized that he isn't out to the public as a transgender.

Jeff Varner was a former contestant on previous "Survivor: The Australian Outback" in the year 2001. Later then be part of "Survivor: Cambodia" in the year 2015 and in its latest season, "Survivor: Game changers." Also, Zeke Smith was a contestant on "Survivor: Millennial vs. Gen X" and "Survivor: Game Changers."

Jeff Varner who appeared on "Survivor" twice before the season will no longer make it in the end. Meanwhile, the series' format was created in the year 1992 by a British television producer Charlie Parson for a United Kingdom TV production company.