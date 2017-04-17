Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Putin Stays Firm that F.E.D.O.R Isn't a Terminator or Weapon to the World War III Rumors; Shooting Guns Enhances AI & Decision-making

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 11:34 PM EDT
Russian Terminator Humanoid Robot FEDOR Learns To Shoot With Both Hands

Russian Terminator Humanoid Robot FEDOR Learns To Shoot With Both Hands(Photo : Youtube/Roberto Leones Masini)

Dmitry Rogozin, Russia's Prime Deputy Minister has introduced FEDOR's new skill through his official twitter account. The latest robot and its fate to fly in space showcased his new set of skills, shooting guns using both arms.

When the Vladimir Putin, Russia's President introduced the world to the country's finest robot, everybody thought like Russia have made a real-life Terminator. But this all easily calms down as Putin assured the public that it isn't what people think of it.

Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research or F.E.D.O.R was mainly designed to be a space robot for space missions. Scientists have built Fedor for to do tasks that are too dangerous for astronauts to execute and is set to join the International Space Station in 2021, The Sun has reported.

But recently, Rogozin shared a video on his twitter account featuring Fedor shooting guns with both arms. And that has made the public again gush over retagging the robot to be real-life Terminator. Not just that as the robot has also been trained to drive cars, do press-ups, and drill holes.

According to Rogozin explaining again that Fedor is not the terminator thing that people think of. He claimed that the training further helps to sharpen AI (Artificial Intelligence.) The Russian robot has a weight of 106-160kg, a six foot tall, and can carry a 20kg of cargo.

In training Fedor to shoot, it only enhances its capability of improving decision-making and his motor skills. In posting the video, Dmitry Rogozin captioned it with "Russian fighting robots guys with iron nature." In the said video, it can also be seen that there are other robots firing range but believed they are all remote controlled robots, Bloody Elbow has reported.

Fedor were originally designed for space and rescue missions, but it is also buzzing online that they might also be trained for military purposes. But Putin stays firm and has explained that the robots were not made to become an army robot or a weapon for any rumor of World War III.

Now, it seems that the robots are slowly receiving tasks that people can't do. It is mainly the reason why Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Stephen Hawking has expressed their greatest concern about the future wherein AI overpowered humanity.

