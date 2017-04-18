'Attack On Titan' Season 2 Episode 4: Worst May Come To Reiner As Past Haunts Him Down, Die or Join The League of Titan [Report]

Fans are now having theories that someone might die in the epic manga series' "Attack on Titan" season 1 episode 4. The upcoming episode has a title of "Soldier" and every speculation leads to Reiner, who might be the recent casualty of the battle against the Titans.

Reports claimed that as the characters are now getting closer to the truth in figuring out what is behind the Best Titan's mystery power, Reiner might be the cost. In the previous episodes of "Attack on Titan," havoc and mysteries overpowered as the Wall Rose hasn't been breached yet. A lot of revelations has been revealed that caused people within the city were alarmed.

Everybody wonder what is going on as no titans notably breach in the wall yet continues the number to grow. Fans are now giving their theories for the "Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 4 and suggesting that Beast Titan might be on to something horrible and considering the possibility of transforming villagers into Titans, Reddit has reported.

Advertisement

Well, in fact, it can also be positive as it can be recalled in the previous episode that there are people missing without any trace or reason why in the wall. But the biggest question would be, how is Beast Titan possibly turned people into monsters? Well, the questions may get answers in the upcoming episodes in "Attack on Titans."

Moreover, in "Attack on Titans" season 2 episode 4, Comicbook reported that a whole new Titan war will begin as the Survey Cops were caught up with some strange monsters at Utgard Castle. The official synopsis for the upcoming episodes also suggests that Reiner will be in real danger as he suddenly haunted by his past.

Via report, if Reiner won't wake up, play the battle, and getting up on this game, then maybe he will become worse than dying, to be an awful Titan. In the previous episode of "Attack on Titan," Scouts are battling the filthy monsters one by one and they might fail and can't regain the Utgard Castle. "Attack on Titans" season 2 episode 4 will be available in Funimation and Crunchyroll on April 22.