'OnePlus 5' To Have Samsung S8's Processor Snapdragon 835; To Release on 2nd Half of 2017 [Report]

OnePlus 5 is one of the most anticipated flagships with all the rumored features and low price. It is the very affordable device that has a high-end specs that mostly found on expensive phones. The manufacturer has done a very good job in its predecessor though it may not like the success of the big brands.

The Chinese manufacturer named the flagship OnePlus 5 as they have a belief of four is associated with a bad luck, it is confirmed that there will be no OnePlus 4 coming up. A new leaked about the flagship has escalated in the media outlets and it reveals about its price, updates, and launch date.

OnePlus 5 was seen in China's Radio Regulation Authority database that suggests all the fact information about different devices. According to Ronald Quandt from WinFuture, he discovered that OnePlus A5000 was in a public list at MIIT. Then shared that the phone's manufacturer had filed with Chinese Regulators for OnePlus 5, Huffington Post has reported.

Together with the filing, a list of tech and specs details has been included for OnePlus 5 frequencies. In the leaked specs of the flagship, OnePlus 5 will have the same processor with Samsung's latest release, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

Moreover, the OnePlus 5 flagship will be an 8GB of RAM and comes with a sleeker frame that has an improved display. A dual-camera is most likely expected for more dynamic and better photos, though it is still vague if OnePlus 5 will have a bezel-less design.

OnePlus 5 still has an unconfirmed launch date but rumors suggest that the flagship smartphone might be coming in the second half this year. Most likely marking the first year of OnePlus 3T launched last year, Android Authority has reported.

Furthermore, for the OnePlus 5 appeared in China's Radio Regulation Authority it further gives an idea of what the flagship will include. It more likely what is included in the terms of wireless capabilities, cellular. Watch the video below for more information about the upcoming OnePlus 5 update.