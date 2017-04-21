Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'The Flash' Season 3 Episode 19 Spoilers: Scarlet Speedster Wasted In The Future; Grant Gustin Talks How Hard It Is To Film Future Flash

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 12:02 AM EDT
The Flash 3x19 Once and Future Flash Trailer Season 3 Episode 19

The Flash 3x19 Once and Future Flash Trailer Season 3 Episode 19(Photo : Youtube/DC Heroes)

Fans are all keen to see what future hold for Barry in "The Flash" season 3 episode 19 titled "The Once and Future Flash." It has been teased that the future Barry was all messed up after losing Iris and not just the Flash but also the rest of team.

Andrew Kreisberg, the showrunner of "The Flash" spilled that the next five finale episodes of the series will be described as hilarious, scary, as well as dramatic, as per TV Line. Fans can all expect that start with "The Flash" season 3 episode 19 and beyond will be like a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Also, Kreisberg stated that Barry and Iris as a couple were solid as a rock and Grant Gustin shared that he have a hard in filming the future and "The Flash" season 3 episode 19. "It is a lot of scenes with Barry and Barry and they are pretty emotional from both sides." The future Barry is about 8 years older and it has been more challenging for him because he is his own scene partner.

Furthermore, because of Savitar's greedy wants, he wanted to destroy The Flash more death could do. Savitar claims to be the God of speed and whoever try or close of being one, he wishes only one thing, to destroy that someone's fate. However, Barry Allen isn't on the edge of losing hope and is motivated more than enough to ruined Savitar and find out his identity in "The Flash" season 3 episode 18.

Reports suggest that "The Flash" season 3 episode 18 "The Once and Future Flash" hinted that there are few events in the forthcoming episode that fans might not be prepared of. One of the notable scenes is when Barry was along with Detective Joe West at Iris' grave, Inverse has reported.

Moreover, in the final episode of "The Flash", the scarlet speedster appears in a video footage and also features the whole Flash team attending a funeral scene in the finale episode of 'The Flash" season 3. A lot of surprises and twists are coming into series, "The Flash" season 3 episode 19 is set to air on April 25, 2017.

