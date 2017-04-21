Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, April 21, 2017

'Rick and Morty' Season 3 Spoilers: Rick & Pheonixperson's Epics Battle; Story Arc Might Be Based on 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Apr 21, 2017 02:16 AM EDT
Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 featuring Idubbbz

Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 2 featuring Idubbbz(Photo : Youtube/R E A L H U M A N B E A N)

Fans of "Rick and Morty" are now all excited and can't get another grip as the series' season 3 dropped its premiere episode on April Fools' day. Reports suggest that the rest of the episode in the third season will be based on the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arc and an entire episode talks about alcoholism.

For "Rick and Morty" season 3, episode 2 and the rest of the episodes will be rolled out in July. Dan Harmon, the co-creator of the series' hinted that the upcoming episodes of the series, fans may become for familiar about Rick's problem about alcoholism. According to Slash Film, there is an entire episode that will tackle about the life of Rick.

Many fans believed that the premiere episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3 is not entirely the show's first episode. Many fans claimed that the episode aired on April Fools Day titled "Adult Swim" and the events in the premiere does not match as those were shown in the teaser.

There are still a lot of fan theories suggest in "Rick and Morty" season 3. one of the theories suggest Rick may still be in prison but he maybe escaped prison and that is way too easy. Moreover, "Rick and Morty" season 3 story arc will be greatly based on "The Last Jedi."

Media outlets hinting that since the series is best known for making parodies based on hit and classic movies, there is a big possibility that season 3 might actually adapt "Star Wars." Thinking about the massive delayed launched date of "Rick and Morty" season 3, showrunner might be waiting for the latest installment of the "Star Wars."

Furthermore, Inverse reported that the return of Evil Morty might be possible in "Rick and Morty' season 3. Speculations all around saying that Evil Morty is the original Morty.

Viewers are all expecting a major fight between Pheonix aperson and Rick once he will be able to figure it out how to defeat Birdperson. "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 2 is expected to air sometime in July.

