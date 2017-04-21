'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' News & Update: Carrie Fisher Will Portray A Different Character

The "Star Wars" movie has been done a massive story which makes Carrie Fisher very active on every film in her character as "Leia Organa." What will be Carrie Fisher's role on the new episode of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi?"

The director of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Rian Johnson announced that Carrie Fisher as "Leia Organa" will not appear in the movie which is her final time on big screen. Some of the fans are expecting to see the role of Carrie Fisher and her role as a passionate and determined general on "Star Wars."

Oscar Isaac revealed that he had a very intense shot with the deceased actress, Carrie Fisher for some physicality scene. However, the 38-year old Guatemalan- American actor says his great admiration and how grateful he was to be worked with the legendary Carrie Fisher, on Comic Book reports.

Moreover, Rian Johnson also announced that Carrie Fisher might not be able to appear on widescreen but reassure that she has a new role on "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" but not as "Leia Organa." A breathtaking revelation that cannot wait for the fans to know what will be Carrie Fisher's to portray of.

According to Rian Johnson's announcement, Carrie Fisher left a legacy to be still part of the 9th episode of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" as a co- writer, as NME reported. Episode VIX "Star Wars" movie director revealed Carrie Fisher's role during the convention in Orlando.

Carrie Fisher was not noted only as an actress but a legendary screenwriter such as the 1990 movie "Postcards from the Edge," The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," the American Sitcom "Roseanne" episodes and the latest movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The 60-year old actress was also an author of her own book such as "Surrender the Pink," "Delusions of Grandma," "The Best Awful There Is," "Wishful Drinking," and her 2016 novel "The Princess Diarist."